Left Menu

NCBC recommends increase in reservation quota for OBCs in West Bengal, Punjab

NCBC recommends increase in reservation quota for OBCs in West Bengal, Punjab

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2024 12:04 IST | Created: 16-05-2024 12:04 IST
NCBC recommends increase in reservation quota for OBCs in West Bengal, Punjab
  • Country:
  • India

The National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC) has recommended an increase in the reservation quota for Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in public employment in Punjab and West Bengal.

The Commission's decision comes after a review of the current reservation policies, oral statements, and documentary evidence, aiming to align with the directives laid out by the Supreme Court in the Indra Sawhney case, according to an advisory.

Currently, Punjab allocates 25 per cent of public employment positions to Scheduled Castes and 12 per cent to OBCs, totalling 37 per cent reservation.

The NCBC has proposed enhancing the OBC quota by an additional 13 per cent, bringing the total OBC reservation in public employment to 25 per cent.

This adjustment will adhere to the Supreme Court's ceiling of up to 50 per cent reservation for socially and educationally backward classes.

D K Tiwari, Additional Chief Secretary of the Punjab Government, appeared before the NCBC on February 22, expressing the state's commitment to implement the Commission's recommendations. West Bengal's OBC categorisation involves 35 newly included castes/communities. As on date, 143 communities were included in the state List of OBCs out of which 83 castes/communities belonged to Muslim religion.

A total of 179 OBC communities are enlisted in the state list of OBCs in West Bengal. Category 'A' (more backward) contains 81 castes out of which 73 communities belong to Muslim religion and Category 'B' (Backward) contains 98 out of which 45 communities belong to Muslim religion. Reservation for Category 'A' (More Backward) is 10 per cent and Category 'B' (Backward) is seven per cent.

Reservation quota for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes is 22 per cent, six per cent and 17 per cent respectively in respect of services and posts under the control of West Bengal in establishments run or aided by the government.

''By issuance of notifications, 17 per cent reservation for the Other Backward Classes in respect of services and posts under the government of West Bengal has been ensured. Thus the total reservation of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes for public employment comes to 45 per cent,'' it said. The NCBC observed that remaining five per cent quota in public employment under the control of state government may be enhanced in respect of OBCs as per ceiling up to 50 per cent in compliance of Supreme Court directions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Introducing the Big CLiQ Sale: Every Click Brings Rewards on Tata CLiQ, Tata CLiQ Luxury, and Tata CLiQ Palette

Introducing the Big CLiQ Sale: Every Click Brings Rewards on Tata CLiQ, Tata...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: WHO clears Takeda's dengue vaccine; Canada says its commercial milk tests negative for bird flu and more

Health News Roundup: WHO clears Takeda's dengue vaccine; Canada says its com...

 Global
3
Chris Penk to Represent Trade Interests at APEC Meeting in Peru

Chris Penk to Represent Trade Interests at APEC Meeting in Peru

New Zealand
4
New 'PROTECT' initiative to strengthen rights of women migrant workers in Indonesia

New 'PROTECT' initiative to strengthen rights of women migrant workers in In...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fire on the Fringe: Mapping Wildfire Risks in Urban Expansion Zones

Breathe Easy: The Vital Link Between Urban Green Spaces and Mental Health

How Neuronal Changes Shape Early Brain Development

Breaking the Resistance: AI's Role in Pioneering New Antibiotics

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024