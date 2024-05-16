UK business minister meeting Royal Mail owner to discuss takeover bid
Reuters | London | Updated: 16-05-2024 16:36 IST | Created: 16-05-2024 16:36 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Britain's business minister Kemi Badenoch will meet the chief executive of Royal Mail's parent company International Distributions Services on Thursday to discuss a takeover offer, a spokesman for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said. International Distributions Services said on Wednesday it would recommend a 3.5 billion pound offer proposed by Daniel Kretinsky if the Czech billionaire tables a formal offer.
Badenoch "is meeting the chief executive officer of Royal Mail's parent company to discuss this and other matters", Sunak's spokesman told reporters.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Local Election Results Expose Pressure on UK PM Rishi Sunak
UK's Lib Dems to submit motion of no-confidence in Rishi Sunak's government
UK's Lib Dem party to submit no-confidence motion in PM Rishi Sunak's government
UK PM Rishi Sunak urges universities to combat antisemitism
UK PM Rishi Sunak Faces MP Defection and Accusations of Incompetence