BRIEF-U.S. Blocks Imports From 26 More Chinese Companies Over Forced Labor Concerns - WSJ
Reuters | Updated: 16-05-2024 17:33 IST | Created: 16-05-2024 17:33 IST
May 16 (Reuters) -
* U.S. BLOCKS IMPORTS FROM 26 MORE CHINESE COMPANIES OVER FORCED LABOR CONCERNS - WSJ Source text : https://tinyurl.com/2dpook86
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UN Human Rights Chief Expresses Concern over Law Enforcement Actions against Protesters at US Universities
UN experts call to strengthen democracy and reverse erosion of human rights
Most Americans see TikTok as a Chinese influence tool, Reuters/Ipsos poll finds
Kenya: Government Fails to Respond Adequately to Flooding, Human Rights Watch Says
USCIRF: An Impartial Advocate for Religious Freedom, Dedicated to Protecting Human Rights Globally