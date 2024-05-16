Left Menu

ADB approves USD 148 mn loan to improve power supply in Sikkim

Asian Development Bank ADB has approved a USD 148.5 million loan to help modernise and enhance the reliability, quality and resilience of electricity supply in Sikkim.This project fully supports Sikkims Power for All initiative, ensuring round-the-clock uninterrupted access to quality electricity for households, industries, businesses, and the public, ADB said in a statement on Thursday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2024 20:29 IST | Created: 16-05-2024 20:29 IST
ADB approves USD 148 mn loan to improve power supply in Sikkim
  • Country:
  • India

Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a USD 148.5 million loan to help modernise and enhance the reliability, quality and resilience of electricity supply in Sikkim.

This project fully supports Sikkim's Power for All initiative, ensuring round-the-clock uninterrupted access to quality electricity for households, industries, businesses, and the public, ADB said in a statement on Thursday. The project will modernise Sikkim's power distribution system by upgrading it with approximately 770 kilometres of climate-resilient medium-voltage underground and/or covered conductors, it added. Additionally, it will replace 580 kilometres of ageing and low-capacity bare conductors with new ones to increase distribution network capacity, the statement said. It will upgrade 26 existing power substations, including the installation of a supervisory control and data acquisition system, install 15,000 units of public street lighting in remote areas, and conduct electricity conservation and safety awareness programmes in 28 villages, it added.

The project will enhance the livelihoods of a minimum of 1,100 women, comprising self-help groups, producer groups and individual businesses through the installation of tailored renewable energy systems and improving their vocational skills, it said. Additionally, it will deploy solar energy systems and energy-efficient electrical equipment in 24 primary healthcare subcenters to enhance the capacity of rural healthcare facilities to offer in-patient treatments, especially during the winter months.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Introducing the Big CLiQ Sale: Every Click Brings Rewards on Tata CLiQ, Tata CLiQ Luxury, and Tata CLiQ Palette

Introducing the Big CLiQ Sale: Every Click Brings Rewards on Tata CLiQ, Tata...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: WHO clears Takeda's dengue vaccine; Canada says its commercial milk tests negative for bird flu and more

Health News Roundup: WHO clears Takeda's dengue vaccine; Canada says its com...

 Global
3
Chris Penk to Represent Trade Interests at APEC Meeting in Peru

Chris Penk to Represent Trade Interests at APEC Meeting in Peru

New Zealand
4
New 'PROTECT' initiative to strengthen rights of women migrant workers in Indonesia

New 'PROTECT' initiative to strengthen rights of women migrant workers in In...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fire on the Fringe: Mapping Wildfire Risks in Urban Expansion Zones

Breathe Easy: The Vital Link Between Urban Green Spaces and Mental Health

How Neuronal Changes Shape Early Brain Development

Breaking the Resistance: AI's Role in Pioneering New Antibiotics

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024