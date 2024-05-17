Left Menu

US State Dept approves potential sale of Army equipment support to Ukraine for $100 million

Reuters | Updated: 17-05-2024 00:52 IST | Created: 17-05-2024 00:52 IST
US State Dept approves potential sale of Army equipment support to Ukraine for $100 million

The U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale of support for U.S. Army supplied systems to Ukraine for an estimated $100 million, the Pentagon said on Thursday.

The State Department has also approved the potential sale to NATO of Alliance Ground Surveillance Program Equipment and Support and related equipment for an estimated $250.2 million, the Pentagon said. The principal contractor will be Northrop Grumman, it said.

