China to let local govt officials buy affordable housing at 'reasonable' prices

China will allow local government authorities to buy some homes at "reasonable" prices to provide affordable housing, Vice Premier He Lifeng told an online meeting on housing policy on Friday, the official news agency, Xinhua, said.

He also called for efforts to categorise and promote disposal of sold but difficult-to-deliver housing projects that are under construction, it added.

