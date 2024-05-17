MG Customer Alleges Harassment and Overcharging by Local Workshop

Sonepat, Haryana - A prominent local businessman, J.P. Singh, has raised serious allegations against MG Motors' local workshop in Sonepat, Haryana. Singh, the Managing Director of VisionRI Connexion Services Private Limited and Chief Editor of Devdiscourse.com, has accused the workshop staff of harassment and extortion.

In a formal complaint addressed to MG Management, Singh detailed his experiences with the local service center, where he maintains two MG vehicles, a Hector and a Gloster. According to Singh, the service quality has been "pathetic," with the workshop staff allegedly extracting large sums of money for unnecessary parts replacements. Singh claims that despite providing a performa invoice with cost estimates, the staff repeatedly tries to add additional costs to the final bill. In a recent instance, they tried to add an additional Rs. 50,000 for random parts on top of the Rs. 22,000 as service charges as per the given cost estimates by officials of MG Workshop, Neeraj Kumar and Manisha Sharma, after inspecting the vehcile.

Singh also highlighted the workshop's failure to address specific issues he reported, such as the malfunctioning sunroof of his Gloster, which has been ignored despite his repeated requests over the last two service visits as well as a very poor quality of the service. He described the staff's behavior as disrespectful, recounting that they justified the high service charges by pointing out the high cost of his vehicle, which is valued at Rs. 55 lakhs.

Singh has indicated that he possesses all records of communication with the workshop staff and plans to take legal action for negligence, harassment, and extortion. Additionally, he intends to publicize his experience on various media platforms to raise awareness among other MG vehicle owners.

MG Motors has yet to respond to these allegations. This incident raises significant concerns about customer service and transparency at the company's local workshops.

For more updates on this developing story, stay tuned to Devdiscourse.com.