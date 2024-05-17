Delhi: Fire breaks out at a factory in Kirti Nagar, 3 people evacuated

A massive fire broke out at a factory in the Kirti Nagar Industrial Area of national capital on Friday evening. 25 fire tenders rushed to site to control the blaze.

Three persons were safely rescued from the second floor. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Further details are awaited.

Earlier this week, a fire broke out in a two-storied building at a 100-square-yard plot in Delhi's Shakharpur area in which one labourer was charred to death after getting trapped in the building. The deceased labourer, identified as Satendar Paswan from Bihar's Nalanda used to work and sleep in the godown. Fire personnel found the charred body of Paswan near the stairs.

An FIR was lodged against Munna Kumar, owner of the building. (ANI)

