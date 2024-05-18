Markets Edge Up in Early Special Trading Session

Left Menu

Equity benchmark indices in Mumbai ended marginally higher on Saturday, led by fresh foreign fund inflows, extending their rally for the third consecutive day. The BSE Sensex rose 0.06% to 73,959.63, while the NSE Nifty increased by 0.07% to 22,481.90. Major gainers included Nestle, Power Grid, and Tata Motors, while JSW Steel and ICICI Bank lagged. Positive global cues, including the Dow Jones hitting 40,000, and FIIs turning buyers, supported the market. Additionally, the NSE conducted a special trading session to test its disaster recovery preparedness.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-05-2024 10:30 IST | Created: 18-05-2024 10:30 IST
Equity benchmark indices ended marginally higher in the first part of a special trading session on Saturday, extending their rally to the third day running, amid fresh foreign fund inflows.

The 30-share BSE Sensex ended 42.60 points or 0.06 per cent up at 73,959.63. The NSE Nifty went up by 15.80 points or 0.07 per cent to 22,481.90.

Among the Sensex components, Nestle, Power Grid, IndusInd Bank, Tata Steel and Tata Motors were the major gainers.

JSW Steel, Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti and ICICI Bank were the laggards.

Wall Street ended mostly higher on Friday.

''The Dow Jones Industrial Average has hit 40,000 for the first time, buoyed by optimism from a softer-than-expected April inflation report, which has increased bets on a September rate cut by the Federal Reserve.

''This positive sentiment extends to Indian markets, with the Nifty likely trading between 22,000-22,500, facing resistance at 22,500 and support at 22,000,'' Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd, said.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) turned buyers on Friday after days of unabated outflows. They bought equities worth Rs 1,616.79 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.

''Dow Jones closing in record territory above 40,000 will continue to provide global support for equity markets. A significant trend now is the FIIs turning buyers yesterday, and this takes away the pressure on the markets,'' said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude rose 0.85 per cent to USD 83.98 a barrel.

The BSE benchmark climbed 253.31 points or 0.34 per cent to settle at 73,917.03 on Friday. The NSE Nifty advanced 62.25 points or 0.28 per cent to 22,466.10.

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) on May 7 said it will conduct a special trading session in the equity and equity derivative segments on May 18 to check its preparedness to handle major disruption or failure at the primary site.

The special live trading session will have an intra-day switchover from the Primary Site (PR) to the Disaster Recovery (DR) site.

In a circular, the exchange said there will be two sessions -- the first from 9:15 am to 10 am from the PR, and the second from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm from the DR site.

Earlier on March 2 (Saturday), the BSE and NSE conducted a special trading session in the equity and equity derivative segments.

