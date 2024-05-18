Southwest Monsoon likely to advance into South Anadaman Sea around Sunday: IMD

Amid the sweltering heat in the northern plains, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the Southwest Monsoon would be reaching the southeast Bay of Bengal on Sunday. "Southwest Monsoon is very likely to advance into South Andaman Sea, some parts of Southeast Bay of Bengal and Nicobar Islands around 19th May, 2024," the IMD said in a post on 'X' on Saturday.

The weather department also said that Peninsular India would receive heavy rainfall till May 23. "Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely to continue over south Peninsular India till 23rd with extremely heavy falls during 19-21 May, 2024," the IMD said.

The Met department further said that the heat wave conditions will continue in Northwest India for the next five days and over east and central India in the next three days. "Heat wave to severe heat wave conditions likely to continue over plains of Northwest India during next 5 days and Heat wave conditions likely over East & Central India during next 3 days," the IMD said.

The IMD on Friday forecast a heatwave and a severe heatwave condition across vast swathes of North India, including several parts of Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana and Delhi, between May 17 and 21. The warning comes after Delhi's Najagarh baked at over 47°C to trend as the hottest place in the country on Friday. The premier weather forecasting agency said heatwave conditions were likely to prevail in parts of Uttar Pradesh from May 17-21; in isolated pockets of Gujarat between May 17 and 21; Bihar from May 17-20; Jharkhand between May 19 and 20; north Madhya Pradesh from May 18-21; Gangetic West Bengal between May 18 and 20; and Odisha on May 20 and 21.

While a red alert for severe heatwave was issued for west Rajasthan, an Orange alert was also out for Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, East Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Gujarat. A yellow alert for a heatwave-like condition was issued as well for Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal and Odisha. (ANI)

