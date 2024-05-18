Transport Gallery inaugurated at Birla Industrial and Technological Museum in Kolkata

By Hemanta Kumar Nath Featuring ancient transport systems to modern transport facilities, a transport gallery was inaugurated at Birla Industrial and Technological Museum in Kolkata on Saturday on the occasion of International Museum Day.

From ancient chariots and boats of 18th century Kolkata to Douglas Motor Cycle, NSU Fox Motor Cycle, 1926's Rolls Royce Phantom-1 car, and 1925's Fiat Tipo 103 car have been featured in the newly inaugurated transport gallery. Apart from this, the replicas of ancient vessels, ships, underground metro rail, George Stephenson's Rocket Locomotive, Cugnot Steam vehicle and many more have also been featured in the gallery.

According to the authorities of Birla Industrial and Technological Museum, Indian Railways' new addition Vande Bharat has also featured in the new gallery. Subhabrata Choudhury, Director of Birla Industrial and Technological Museum told ANI that, historical components as well as technological changes have been featured in the transport museum.

"Today is International Museum Day and we are celebrating International Museum Expo, 2024 and as part of this, the transport gallery was inaugurated by Prof Shekhar Mandey. It is a very traditional transport museum which is over 2200 sq feet," Subhabrata Choudhury said speaking to ANI. Speaking about the museum, Chowdhury said, "Historical components as well as technological changes have featured here. It covers right from the days of the invention of wheels to water transport, road transport, railway, aerospace, modern transport, and pride of Kolkata's newly added underwater metro system and under the same roof we are covering everything with the help of some visuals, models, state of the art, IT enabled communication tactics."

"We have the most significant artwork in this museum. We have the original car which was used by Acharya Jagdish Chandra Bose, two steam engines donated by Indian Railways, two 2-wheeler motorcycles which were donated by Royce Museum Munich and some replicas of boats, other things which are displayed here," Choudhury added. He further said that, on average around 2.5 lakh visitors mostly students have visited the Museum every year.

"Since the beginning in 1959 the Museum has been aimed at nurturing the youth, especially students. We get mostly the student visitors. We have covered a good number of population and we hope with this new addition, people will visit more often," Subhabrata Choudhury said. (ANI)

