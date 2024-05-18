National Skill Development Corporation organizes "IndiaSkills 2024" competition in Delhi

The National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), under Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, organised a national-level competition titled "IndiaSkills 2024" at YashoBhoomi in the national capital's Dwarka on Saturday. Not just a competition, but it is a grand campaign that boosts the confidence of Indian youth and introduces them to a new global recognition.

"Win the world with skills!" is the tagline of IndiaSkills competition. As per NSDC " The largest skill competition in India is underway, where participants are showcasing their talents. Students from across the country are actively participating in IndiaSkills. The winners of IndiaSkills will have the opportunity to represent India at the WorldSkills competition in France.

"IndiaSkills 2024 brings together over 900 students from more than 30 states and union territories, along with 400 industry experts. Participants are competing in diverse areas such as drone-film making, textile weaving, leather shoe making, and prosthetics. They receive training from institutions like ITIs, NSTIs, polytechnics, engineering institutes, and biotechnology institutes" NSDC said in a statement Speaking about IndiaSkills 2024, Ved Mani Tiwari, CEO of NSDC and MD of NSDC International, said, "India's performance in the WorldSkills competition is commendable. From 39th place, we have climbed to 11th place in previous editions. This demonstrates that we're making progress in every field. Our winners will have the chance to showcase their talent in Lyon, France, and make their mark globally."

In IndiaSkills, Rina Vagh from Odisha has carved a unique identity for herself in welding skills. She says, "I want to make a difference in society through welding. My hard work and dedication have earned me a platform at IndiaSkills, which I'm immensely proud of." Similarly, Fahim Javed from Kupwara district in Jammu and Kashmir has scripted a new success story in graphic designing through IndiaSkills.

Fahim, who harnessed his skills in graphic designing using the IndiaSkills platform, credits his success to his mother. He says, "Graphic designing is a vast field. It offers me the opportunity to build a better future. The best part? Whatever we imagine, we can create it on paper or digitally." IndiaSkills is a competition that turns dreams into reality for young people, propelling them toward a brighter future. Today, Indian youth are using their skills across various trades, giving wings to their aspirations.

NSDC has paved a new path by providing a platform to Rani Vagh and Fahim Javed, among many other young talents, to illuminate their futures through IndiaSkills. (ANI)

