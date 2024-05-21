Water boreholes installed in rural communities of Makhado municipality

Water boreholes have been installed in rural communities of the Makhado Municipality in Limpopo, offering much-needed relief to residents who have been grappling with water challenges for years.

Deputy Minister of Water and Sanitation, David Mahlobo, in collaboration with the Topisa Trust under the leadership of Chairperson and Finance Deputy Minister David Masondo, facilitated the handover of community water boreholes in villages including Chavani, Bokisi, Mbhokota, Shirley, and Bungeni.

Under the auspices of the Topisa Trust, a public benefit organization, a total of eight boreholes have been drilled and installed, with four located in Mbhokota, two in Bokisi, one in Shirley, and one in Bungeni.

The persistent water challenges have adversely affected the livelihoods of economically distressed households in these areas.

Speaking at the official handover event, Deputy Minister Mahlobo highlighted that nine tanks, providing a combined capacity of 90,000 litres of potable groundwater, have been installed to ensure water provision in schools and hospitals as well.

Mahlobo emphasized that the operation and maintenance of the borehole infrastructure are entrusted to the communities, with various committees overseeing operational efficiency. This approach aims to empower communities and foster ownership of the water infrastructure.

While acknowledging the Topisa Trust's initiative in addressing water supply issues, Mahlobo stressed that this effort is a temporary measure. He urged communities to refrain from vandalism of water infrastructure, emphasizing the importance of preserving these resources.

Echoing Mahlobo's sentiments, David Masondo revealed plans to drill and install more community boreholes in neighboring villages, extending access to safe drinking water to more people in the region.

The installation of water boreholes marks a significant step in alleviating water scarcity in rural areas, demonstrating a commitment to improving the quality of life for residents and ensuring access to a basic necessity for all.