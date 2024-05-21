PM Modi, CM Yogi offer prayers at Sankat Mochan temple in Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday offered prayers at the Sankat Mochan Hanuman temple in Varanasi. A large crowd assembled at the temple to catch a glimpse of the Prime Minister as he toured the temple and greeted the public.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in his Lok Sabha constituency, Varanasi days ahead of the city goes to polls and participated in the 'Nari Shakti Samvad' program along with UP CM Yogi Adityanath. A large crowd assembled at Maharajganj upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi's arrival.

PM Modi shared a video of the scene on X, commenting, "The huge crowd in Maharajganj is telling that BJP-NDA in Bihar is getting unprecedented blessings from my family members here!" Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that no one can harass any woman in Uttar Pradesh under the Yogi Adityanath government.

Prime Minister Modi was addressing the 'Nari Shakti Samvad Program' in Varanasi. PM Modi, in his interaction with women in his parliamentary constituency on Tuesday, highlighted the significant strides his government has made towards women's empowerment and development over the past decade.

During the Narishakti Samvad held at Sampoornanand Sanskrit University, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "For the first time in the past 10 years, women have come to the forefront of the government's policies and decisions. Although it hasn't been discussed much, it is a major factor in India's success story. Tell me, when the home cannot run without you, how can the country run without you? This was something that the governments did not understand for 60 years." PM Modi said that the kingdom in Kashi belongs to Baba Vishwanath, but the system is run by Mother Annapurna. Speaking in Bhojpuri, he said, "'Pahile ber maayi ke upasthiti ke bin naamankan kaile hayin, ab ganga he humar maayi hayin'" (This is the first time I have filed nomination for Kashi without the presence of my mother. Mother Ganga is now my mother).

He continued, "I said this because Maa Ganga had earlier called me to Kashi. Now Maa Ganga has adopted me. The presence of so much 'matri shakti' is overwhelming me. No matter how busy I am in campaigning for the party, I am always relaxed about Banaras. I don't have any worries, because you guys also take care of everything." PM Modi also urged the attendees to prioritize their health during the campaign period. "My suggestion is that no matter how much you work, carry water with you and drink plenty of water. Never leave home without eating."

Attacking the INDIA bloc, PM Modi stated, "What did the Congress-SP governments give to women? Only neglect and insecurity. The I.N.D.I alliance's mentality has always been anti-women. These people oppose women's reservations. Wherever their government comes to power, it becomes difficult for women to live. The people of Banaras are familiar with the jungle raj in UP and Bihar. It was difficult for our sisters and daughters to step out of their houses. Daughters had to leave their studies and stay at home due to safety concerns. SP members shamelessly excused their actions by saying, 'they are boys and make mistakes.' SP boys, try making a mistake today. Yogi Ji's government will take actions beyond your imagination." Outlining the various initiatives taken to uplift women, Modi said, "For the first time, there is a government at the center that has cared about the dignity of women and provided them with respect. They were given toilets. Modi opened bank accounts for even the poorest women so that any money they receive remains safe. Modi registered millions of PM Awas in the name of women. Now women have become property owners. These were not just schemes, they gave new confidence to women's power. This was my mission, this was my vision."

The PM quipped that Congress governments can be summed up by one song... 'Mehngayi Daayan Khay Jaat Hai.' "Congress comes, inflation rises. Had there been a Congress government, the budget of your kitchen would have increased two to three times. But this is BJP, this is Modi, the son of a poor man, who strives to reduce your expenses and increase your savings. Modi has implemented a free ration scheme, saving each family about 12,000 rupees annually. The Ujjwala cylinder you receive saves you over 300 rupees per cylinder," he explained. The Prime Minister emphasized that when an MP remains committed, they can achieve remarkable feats. Highlighting the transformative healthcare initiatives that have greatly benefited the residents of Banaras, Modi stated, "In the past 10 years, over 300,000 people in Banaras have undergone cataract operations. At Jan Aushadhi centers, medicines are available at an 80% discount. This has saved Banaras residents millions of rupees on medical expenses. Over 90,000 pregnant women in Banaras have benefited from the PM Matru Vandana Yojana. Each pregnant woman has received 6,000 rupees directly into their bank accounts for nutrition."

PM Modi said that more than 1.25 lakh people of Banaras have got free treatment under the Ayushman Bharat scheme. He empathized with mothers who endure pain silently, fearing the financial burden of hospital expenses. He assured, "Your son Modi will bear the hospital expenses, so no mother will have to endure this pain alone. Additionally, I have decided to provide free treatment of up to Rs 5 lakh for every elderly person above 70 years of age. Simply get an Ayushman card made, and leave the rest to Modi." PM Modi also spoke about the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, under which solar plants have been installed in more than 2,000 homes in Banaras, saving families two to two and a half thousand rupees in their electricity bills every month. He promised further expansion of this scheme after June 4. Every family will be given Rs 75 thousand for solar panels, due to which the electricity bill will become zero.

The PM said, "The leaders of the INDI alliance talk about the destruction of 'Shakti', but after June 4, the Modi government will make your 'shakti' into a 'Mahashakti'. I am continuously working for you." The PM added further "We are empowering women from self-help groups to become drone pilots. These drone pilot sisters will spearhead the agricultural revolution. Women have maximally benefited from the Mudra Yojana. Previously, loans of up to Rs 10 lakh were available under this scheme; now, it will be extended to Rs 20 lakh. Modi has also extended the free ration scheme by five years."

The PM urged women to visit every household in Kashi over the next ten days to spread awareness about the unprecedented development work undertaken in the region. He emphasized the need for the message of development to reach every household. In the past two and a half years, over 16 crore devotees have visited Kashi Vishwanath Dham, leading to a significant boost in various businesses. The rates of hotels, home stays, and shops have increased in Banaras, benefiting its residents immensely. Now, sellers of flowers, toys, sarees, as well as boat and auto-rickshaw pullers, are also experiencing increased earnings. The establishment of Banas Dairy in Kashi has proven to be a boon for the village and milk producers, with over 14 thousand livestock farmers from Banaras alone associated with it. As a result, the income of livestock farmers has increased by more than Rs. 1.25 lakh annually. PM Modi concluded his address by expressing his gratitude and rallying the audience for the upcoming elections. He said, "I am grateful to all of you mothers and sisters. Remember, we have to win every booth, we have to make the lotus bloom at every booth. For this affection of Kashi, once again, thank you all very much."

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Union Minister and BJP candidate from Chandauli, Mahendranath Pandey, Machhilishahr MP and candidate BP Saroj, Rajya Sabha MP and Uttar Pradesh Mahila Morcha President Geeta Shakya, State Ministers Archana Mishra, Meena Choubey etc. were present in the conference.(ANI)

