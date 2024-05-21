Karnataka: CM Siddaramaiah flags off bus carrying Haj pilgrims in Bengaluru

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday flagged off a bus carrying Haj pilgrims in Bengaluru and said that people of all religions must be economically, socially and politically empowered to live harmoniously. CM Siddaramaih was speaking to the media after attending the farewell function for Haj pilgrims organised at Haj Bhavan in Hegde Nagar, Bangalore today.

'I wish all the 10,168 Hajj pilgrims a pleasant journey. I have told them to pray for harmony in society. As Kuvempu (a Kannada poet) has termed the state a garden of peace, Hindus, Muslims, Christians, Buddhists, and Sikhs should all live like children of one mother. The people of all religions must be economically, socially and politically empowered to live harmoniously. The pilgrims must pray for it," he said. The Chief Minister said that he would request all the pilgrims to pray for good rains in the country and the state in the current financial year and for the prosperity of the country.

"Grants have been provided for the construction of Haj bhavans in Mangalore and Kalaburgi. There has been a delay in identifying a place in Kalaburgi. The stone laying ceremony will be done after the Code of Conduct is lifted," CM Siddaramaiah said. Karnataka Minister of Haj, Rahim Khan, Minister of Minority Welfare Zameer Ahmed Khan, Political Secretary to Chief Minister Nazeer Ahmed and others were also present on the occasion.

Haj is among the five pillars of Islam, with the others being Shahada (faith), Salah (prayer), Zakat (Donation) and Roza (fasting). Every year, millions of Muslims around the world embark on the sacred pilgrimage to Mecca. The spiritual journey is considered by believers of the Islamic faith to be immensely significant as it affords them an opportunity to connect with Allah, seek forgiveness, and strengthen their faith.

The desire to be among those walking to Mina, echoing the Labaik with the crowd, and performing the rituals of Hajj is a sentiment shared by countless Muslims across the globe. Hajj draws people from different walks of life towards a common purpose--setting aside their differences and embracing one another as equals before Allah. (ANI)

