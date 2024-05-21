Pune rash driving case: Excise department seals two bars that served liquor to minor accused

The Pune Excise Department sealed the Cosie Bar and Black Bar in Pune on Tuesday, which had allegedly served liquor to the minor accused in connection with the Pune rash driving case, the officials said. The accident, which occurred in the early hours of Sunday after a luxury car collided with their motorcycle near Kalyani Nagar in Pune, resulted in the untimely demise of two young people. The deceased were namely: Ashwini Koshta and Aneesh Awadhia.

The driver was a minor, who was apprehended but later given bail by the Juvenile Justice Board. Pune Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar has said that the Pune Police are seeking permission to try the juvenile accused in the Pune rash driving case.

Earlier in the day, three accused in the case were sent to police custody till May 24 by a special court in Pune. Two of the three accused are the bar owner and bar manager who served liquor to the juvenile accused on the night of the accident. The third accused is also a bar manager of another bar. He had also allegedly served liquor to the juvenile driver.

Additionally, two more accused -- the juvenile's father and another bar owner -- are currently detained, and the process to arrest them is underway, the police officials said. The father of the juvenile accused was detained earlier in the day. Earlier on May 19, the Juvenile Justice Board granted bail to the accused involved in a recent car accident in Pune, said the juvenile accused's advocate, Prashant Patil. The bail comes with several conditions aimed at rehabilitation and awareness.

The conditions include the following: The accused should work with the traffic police of Yerawada for 15 days; the accused should write an essay on the accident; should get treatment from the concerned doctor to help him quit drinking; and should take psychiatric counselling and submit a report.(ANI)

