Left Menu

Gruesome Murders by 'Tantrik': Two Women Arrested in Muzaffarnagar

In Muzaffarnagar, UP, police have arrested two women for the murders of two children with the aid of a 'tantrik'. The children, Keshav (7) and Lucky (5), were found dead a month apart, raising suspicions. The 'tantrik' involved is currently absconding, and investigations are ongoing.

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 22-05-2024 00:31 IST | Created: 22-05-2024 00:31 IST
Gruesome Murders by 'Tantrik': Two Women Arrested in Muzaffarnagar
AI generated representative image.
  • Country:
  • India

Police arrested two women for strangling two children with the help of a 'tantrik' in a village here, police said on Tuesday.

Keshav (7) and his brother Lucky (5) were found dead in the village a month apart. A woman related to the children, her mother and the 'tantrik' are alleged to have carried out the murder, they said.

According to police, the kids were strangled to death in a house at Kelawda village under Khatoli police station in Muzaffarnagar.

The body of Lucky was found in the house on April 17. However, his parents believed that it was a natural death, police said.

Later, Keshav was also found dead on May 17 following which, police registered a murder case and started investigating, Superintendent of Police (city) Satyanarayan Prajapat said.

During the investigation, Ankita and her mother Reena were found involved in the two murders and were arrested, he said.

Police are still searching for the 'tantrik' Ramgopal who is absconding.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health Sector Highlights: FDA Bird Flu Tests, AI Drug Development, and Diabetes Drug Approvals

Health Sector Highlights: FDA Bird Flu Tests, AI Drug Development, and Diabe...

 Global
2
Fraser-McGurk and Matthew Short Join Australian T20 World Cup Squad

Fraser-McGurk and Matthew Short Join Australian T20 World Cup Squad

 Australia
3
UNHCR commends Brazil's outstanding solidarity and inclusive approach to refugees

UNHCR commends Brazil's outstanding solidarity and inclusive approach to ref...

 Global
4
Yellen Urges German Banks to Tighten Sanctions Compliance Against Russia

Yellen Urges German Banks to Tighten Sanctions Compliance Against Russia

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Digital Divide: Harnessing Technology for Climate Action

AI in Action: How the Asian Development Bank is Transforming Asia and the Pacific

Digital Health Revolution: Transforming Primary Care in Asia and the Pacific

Urban Sustainability: Paving the Way for Greener Cities in Zurich and Geneva

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024