MP: Water shortage deepens in Gwalior, residents go months without supply

Many residential colonies in Gwalior have been without tap water for the past four months, forcing locals to depend on Municipal Corporation tankers for their water supply.

ANI | Updated: 25-05-2024 16:47 IST | Created: 25-05-2024 16:47 IST
Many colonies have been without tap water for past many months. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mercury is relentless in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior-Chambal region, and the intense heat is exacerbating water scarcity in various residential colonies in Gwalior city. Residents have been complaining of dealing with an acute shortage of water, with some having to wait three to four days for supply. Many colonies have been without tap water for the past four months, forcing locals to depend on Municipal Corporation tankers for their water supply.

"We have not received water from the tap for the last four months. We are dependent on water from the municipal corporation tankers. Also, sometimes we have to call the tankers by paying them," a resident said. Residents complained that despite complaining to civic body authorities, there is no relief. "We get the same response from Municipal Corporation officials that water will be available in a few days. When people complain to the local corporator about the water problem and ask for alternate arrangements, the response we get from the public representatives is that if there is no water, then get the connection disconnected," they alleged.

Gwalior Collector Ruchika Chauhan said that the supply of water was being ensured through tankers. "Last year, the average rainfall in the Gwalior district was less, as a result of which there is less water in the reservoir. So, it is important to use water wisely, otherwise the water scarcity may deepen further in July. All efforts are being made to conserve water. Water is being supplied through tankers to the colonies suffering from shortages," the Collector said while speaking to ANI.

She further added, "A proposal of Rs 19 crore has been sent to the state government for a plan to lift water from Kaketo and Pehsari Dam. If it gets approval, then it will help us to make water available." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

