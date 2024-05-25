Left Menu

Two Naxalites killed in encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh

Two Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security forces in the forest of Jappemarka and Kamkanar on Sunday, police said.

ANI | Updated: 25-05-2024 19:13 IST | Created: 25-05-2024 19:13 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Two Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security forces in the forest of Jappemarka and Kamkanar in Bijapur on Sunday, police said. Bijapur Superintendent of Police, Jitendra Yadav said,"weapons, wireless sets, Maoist uniforms, medicines, propaganda materials of the banned Maoist organization, literature and other daily use materials were recovered from the spot of the incident."

Further search operations are underway in the area. Earlier this week, seven Naxalites were killed on Thursday in an ongoing encounter with security personnel in the border area of Narayanpur and Bijapur districts in Chhattisgarh.

According to a police official, an encounter broke out between security forces and Naxalites during the anti-Naxal search operation in the border areas of Narayanpur, Dantewada and Bijapur. Earlier, 29 Naxals were killed and three security personnel sustained injuries in an encounter that broke out in Chhattisgarh's Kanker, which lies in the Bastar region. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

