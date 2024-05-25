Left Menu

BJP expels former Udupi MLA Raghupathi Bhat for contesting legislative council polls against party's official candidate

BJP has expelled former Udupi MLA Raghupathi Bhat from the party for 6 years for contesting as a rebel candidate from the South-West Graduate Constituency for the Legislative Council elections.

ANI | Updated: 25-05-2024 22:09 IST | Created: 25-05-2024 22:09 IST
Former Udupi MLA Raghupathi Bhat (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

"Raghupathi Bhat has brought embarrassment to the party by rebelling against the official candidate of the party for the current Legislative Council elections. This is a violation of party discipline. He also disregarded the instructions of the party. Therefore, he has been released from all responsibilities of the party and expelled for six years with immediate effect," said an official release issued on Saturday by the Karnataka BJP Disciplinary Committee President Lingaraju Patil.

Earlier, Raghupathi Bhat was served a notice by the disciplinary committee to clarify his conduct. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

