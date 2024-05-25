Left Menu

Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha seat records highest turnout in 35 years

After record voter turnouts in Srinagar and Baramulla in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, Anantnag-Rajouri Parliamentary Constituency (PC) too has shattered voter turnout records, with 51.35 per cent recorded at 5 pm in the districts of Anantnag, Poonch, Kulgam, and the districts of Rajouri and Shopian, partially, the highest since 1989, i.e., in 35 years.

In the ongoing Lok Sabha elections 2024, the three parliamentary constituencies in the valley - Srinagar (38.49 per cent), Baramulla (59.1 per cent), and Anantnag-Rajouri (51.35 per cent as of 5 pm) have recorded voter turnouts that are the highest in several decades, as per a press release by the EC.

Overall, the voter turnout in the three PCs in the valley is 50 per cent (Anantnag Rajouri at 5 pm) in the current General Elections, compared to 19.16 per cent in 2019. The Commission led by CEC Rajiv Kumar and ECs Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu said "People of Jammu and Kashmir, in the Anantnag Rajouri PC polling too, have reposed faith in democracy and proved naysayers wrong."

Polling took place in 2338 polling stations across the Anantnag-Rajouri Parliamentary constituency with live webcasting at the polling stations. Voting started at 7 am across the PC with long queues of enthusiastic voters waiting to cast their votes.

Polling personnel including security personnel worked tirelessly to ensure that an atmosphere of calm, peace and festivities welcomed voters at the polling stations. A total of 20 candidates are in the fray including two women for the Lok Sabha seat from Anantnag-Rajouri.

The Commission has also enabled Kashmiri migrant voters residing at various relief camps in Delhi, Jammu, and Udhampur to have the option of voting in person at designated special polling stations or using postal ballot. 21 Special Polling Stations were established at Jammu, 1 at Udhampur and 4 at Delhi. (ANI)

