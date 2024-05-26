Tripura to experience heavy rainfall, gusty winds from tonight to May 29: Tripura disaster management official

Following the notice issued by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on cyclone "Remal", a series of weather warnings for Tripura has been issued by the Secretary, Disaster management Brijesh Pandey, government of Tripura. He said that Tripura is set to experience heavy rainfall and gusty winds from the night of May 26 to May 29. He addressed media in the conference hall of Secretariat on Sunday.

Brijesh Pandey said, "The severe cyclonic storm "Remal" over the Bay of Bengal is moving northwards, with expected landfall around 11:00 pm near Khepupara and Sagar Island. Tripura is to experience heavy rainfall and gusty winds from the night of May 26 to May 29, 2024. In response, the Revenue Department issued preparatory advisories on May 24, and emergency operations centers are active 24/7." He said that a State Executive Committee meeting chaired by the Chief Secretary on May 26 resulted in several key decisions.

He further said, "Schools and educational institutions will be closed on May 27 and 28. The Transport Department will coordinate with transport authorities regarding any cancellations. NDRF and SDRF teams are being mobilized for emergency response. The Food Department will ensure the availability of essential supplies. Fishermen are advised not to enter water bodies for fishing from May 26 to 28. Flights from Kolkata to Agartala are cancelled until 9:00 am on May 27, with updates to follow." He further added that the State Government reassures citizens that measures are in place to manage the cyclone's impact effectively.

Brijesh Pandey on Sunday said that the Indian Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for four Tripura districts for May 27 in the light of Cyclonic storm "Remal". For two other districts an orange alert has been issued. Speaking to media persons at civil secretariat, Pandey said, "The Cyclonic Storm 'Remal' is now centred over Bay of Bengal and has been intensified into a Severe Cyclonic Storm. It is very likely to continue to move nearly northwards and intensify further into a Severe Cyclonic Storm with maximum sustained wind speed of 110- 120 kmph gusting to 135 kmph."

The districts for which red alert is issued included West Tripura, Khowai, South Tripura and Dhalai district. North Tripura and Unakoti districts are under Orange alert. (ANI)

