UNDP review meeting held to strengthen National Human Rights Institutions

The UN Development Programme (UNDP), in collaboration with the Global Alliance for National Human Rights Institutions and the UN Office for Human Rights, hosted the 2024 Annual Review Meeting for the Tri-Partite Partnership (TPP) to Support National Human Rights Institutions (NHRIs) on May 23-24.

Katy Thompson, Head of UNDP Rule of Law, Security, and Human Rights, stated, “In UNDP, we are proud to partner with human rights institutions in over 100 countries around the world. Supporting NHRIs is a critical part of our efforts to prevent, respond, and recover from crises and deliver on the Sustainable Development Goals.”

The meeting in New York brought together NHRI representatives, their regional networks, and UN partners, all driven by a sense of urgency. Discussions centered on strategic initiatives to strengthen capacities for promoting and protecting human rights amidst growing global challenges. Participants acknowledged that NHRIs are often on the front lines, addressing human rights risks and violations in crisis and conflict zones.

Thompson highlighted the importance of robust international cooperation to support NHRIs during adversities, ensuring their resilience to aid inclusive recovery and sustain long-term peace. This sentiment was echoed by TPP colleagues from Mali, Timor-Leste, and The Gambia in their presentations.

In Ukraine, UNDP’s enhanced cooperation with the Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights has been crucial in advocating for the rights of war-impacted populations. UNDP supported a capacity assessment of the institution through the TPP. “This is probably the first time in the world when a national human rights institution has been assessed in the conditions of an international armed conflict. The process continued throughout 2023,” said Olga Strepochenko, Head of International Cooperation and European Integration Department, Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights. “I am convinced that the [capacity assessment] report will become not only a cornerstone for our institution but also an example for NHRIs worldwide.” Following this assessment, UNDP supported the development of a five-year strategy for the Commission, serving as a roadmap to effectively address conflict-related challenges.

For over a decade, the Partnership has leveraged the mandates, expertise, and operations of the three organizations and their regional networks to jointly support NHRIs globally. Looking ahead, the TPP aims to enhance support for NHRIs in executing their mandates, focusing on critical areas such as early warning, crisis recovery, protection of the right to a healthy environment, and digital readiness. The TPP Annual Review meeting provided a platform for sharing reflections and best practices, exploring opportunities for enhanced collaboration to advance the Secretary-General’s Call to Action for Human Rights and the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

Support for the TPP is provided by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Norway and the Global Programme on Strengthening the Rule of Law and Human Rights for Sustaining Peace and Fostering Development.