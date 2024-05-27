Noida: A woman dies by suicide; accused arrested

Left Menu

A 35-year-old man has been arrested by the police in the suicide case of a woman in the Sector 100 area of Noida in the Gautam Buddha Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday. The incident took place in tower number eight of the Lotus Blue Word Society in Sector 100 on Saturday evening, where the woman was spotted hanging from the ceiling of the house.

A 35-year-old man has been arrested by the Noida police in the suicide case of a woman in the Sector 100 area of Noida in the Gautam Buddha Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday. The incident took place in tower number eight of the Lotus Boulevard Society in Sector 100 on Saturday evening, where the woman was spotted hanging from the ceiling of the house.

Upon receiving the information from PRV Control at Police Station Sector 39 about the case, the police team immediately rushed to the spot with the field unit and forensic team, called the family of the deceased and collected all the information and evidence from the spot. Further, the body was sent for the procedure of post-mortem, and legal actions were taken into consideration with a case being registered against the accused.

Reportedly, the woman used to live with her friend Saurabh Meena, who is accused in the case. On Sunday, in connection to the incident, the family of the deceased wrote a request letter to the police holding Saurabh Meena responsible for the incident and requested to take action against him.

Taking immediate cognizance, a case was registered in the police station of sector 39 and the accused was arrested by the police and sent to judicial custody. Speaking with ANI, Manish Kumar, an additional DCP of Noida said, "Yesterday, we received the information regarding the suicide of a woman in the Lotus Blue Word Society of the Noida Sector 100 and the police team of Noida sector 39 immediately rushed to the spot along with the field unit team. The parents and family of the deceased were also called to the spot."

"On Sunday, the family registered a request to take action against the accused friend Saurabh, with whom she was residing in the flat. The accused has been apprehended by the police and a case has been registered with the IPC sections against him. The accused has been sent to custody and further investigation is carried out," the ADCP told ANI. This is a developing story and further details are awaited. (ANI)

