West Bengal CM Mamta issued fake OBC certificates to appease vote bank: UP Deputy CM Keshav Maurya

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Monday accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee of issuing "fake" OBC certificates in order to appease a particular vote bank. "In order to appease a particular vote bank, Mamta Banerjee issued fake OBC certificates. The Kolkata High Court quashed the fake certificates. The TMC will be removed from power in West Bengal and there is a wave of support in favour of the BJP," Maurya told reporters here.

His reaction came after Mamata Banerjee took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his remarks in a recent interview where he said that he felt that God had sent him. Reacting to this, she said:" If PM Modi is really claiming to be sent by God, then we will build a temple for him, but the condition will be that he should stop troubling the country."

On May 22, the Calcutta High Court cancelled all Other Backward Classes (OBC) certificates issued in West Bengal since 2010. The court also cleared it that those who have used this certificate will not be affected by this order. Nobody can use the now cancelled OBC certificate while applying for a government job.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the reservation based on religion is unconstitutional adding that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is against any kind of Muslim reservation. "Reservation based on religion is unconstitutional. Baba Saheb Ambedkar strongly opposed it but Congress and the parties of the INDI alliance are competing to provide Muslim reservations," he said.

Stepping up his attacks on TMC, CM Yogi thanked the Calcutta High Court for scrapping all the OBC certificates issued in West Bengal after 2010. "In West Bengal, TMC has committed a complete robbery on the reservation rights of OBCs for the last 14 years by including 118 Muslim castes in the OBC category in 2010. We would like to thank the Calcutta High Court which has strongly slapped this type of unconstitutional act of TMC," he said.

"Similarly, in Bihar, Lalu ji has already said that Muslims should get reservations, from where will they get this reservation, they want to give it to Muslims by taking away the reservation of OBC, SC, ST," CM Yogi added. He further said that the BJP is against any kind of Muslim reservation to protect the reservation of SC, ST, and OBC.

"BJP opposes any kind of Muslim reservation to protect the reservation of SC, ST, and OBC and secondly, Muslim reservation is also unconstitutional and if there is an attempt to impose this type of evil practice then the integrity of the country will be affected," CM Yogi said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)