Eight people served notice in Bengaluru rave party case

Eight people including Telugu actress Hema have been served notice to appear before Bengaluru's Central Crime Branch (CCB) on Monday in connection with a rave party at a farmhouse in Hebbagodi, police officials said. Police officials said that out of 101 people who took part in the rave party, the report of 86 people came positive for consumption of drugs.

Eight people including actress Hema are suspected of having consumed drugs and bringing in drugs in large quantities to the party, police said. The CCB has so far served notice to eight people to appear in person before the police and is also slated to serve notice to more people from Tuesday.

Sources said that the CCB is also likely to serve notices to children of some politicians in Andhra Pradesh who were involved in the rave party. The police have invoked Section 308 of the Indian Penal Code in the case which is triable by the Sessions court.

In the police investigation, it was found that all the invitees to the party were from outside the state and hailed from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry. A person identified as Vasu had organized the party at GR Farm House which he had booked through his friends. Vasu had sent the location to all the invitees to his party.

Police said that out of 101 people who participated in the rave party, 71 were men and 30 were women. The Hebbagodi police are currently collecting the information of the people who were involved in the rave party. The CCB Police has presently transferred the case to the Hebbagodi Police. The investigation is continuing under the leadership of Bengaluru Rural SP Mallikarjuna Baladandi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)