6 injured as fire breaks out in Dharavi area of Mumbai

Around six people were injured after a fire broke out in a four-storeyed building in the Dharavi area of Mumbai, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Tuesday. After receiving the information regarding the fire, 10 fire tenders were immediately called to the spot.

According to the BMC , the fire is confined to the wooden material and furniture on the ground floor and partly on the three remaining floors of the building. This is a developing story and further details are awaited. (ANI)

