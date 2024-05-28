Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh: 11 private schools booked in Jabalpur for "hiking fees illegally"

Madhya Pradesh Police have registered FIRs against 11 private schools in Jabalpur and arrested 20 people for allegedly hiking fees illegally and coercing students to buy books from private publishers.

Jabalpur Collector Deepak Kumar Saxena (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Madhya Pradesh Police have registered FIRs against 11 private schools in Jabalpur and arrested 20 people for allegedly hiking fees illegally and coercing students to buy books from private publishers. The district administration has also imposed a fine of Rs 22 lakh on the schools.

"The figure that came out of 11 schools on the basis of document evidence is Rs 81.30 crore. Fees worth Rs 81.30 crore were extorted illegally. We have ordered for a return of the whole amount and a penalty of Rs 22 lakh has been imposed," Jabalpur Collector Deepak Kumar Saxena told ANI. The collector said that if the schools don't return the money to parents within 30 days, the administration will initiate attachment proceedings. (ANI)

