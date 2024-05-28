Left Menu

Belgium Strengthens Ukraine Defense with F-16 Fighter Jets

Belgium has announced a commitment to supply Ukraine with 30 F-16 fighter jets, with the initial deliveries starting this year, as per Belgium's foreign minister Hadja Lahbib. This development comes shortly before a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and the government in Brussels.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 28-05-2024 11:43 IST | Created: 28-05-2024 11:43 IST
  • Country:
  • Belgium

Belgium will commit to equip Ukraine with 30 F-16 fighter jets with first deliveries planned for this year, news agency Belga reported on Tuesday, citing the country's foreign minister Hadja Lahbib.

The announcement comes hours before Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenksiy is due to meet with the government in Brussels.

