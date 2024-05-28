Belgium Strengthens Ukraine Defense with F-16 Fighter Jets

Belgium will commit to equip Ukraine with 30 F-16 fighter jets with first deliveries planned for this year, news agency Belga reported on Tuesday, citing the country's foreign minister Hadja Lahbib.

The announcement comes hours before Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenksiy is due to meet with the government in Brussels.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)