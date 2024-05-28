Cyclone Remal aftermath: One died, 17 injured in Assam

One person was killed and 17 people sustained injuries in Assam due to heavy rains accompanied by strong winds after Cyclone Remal in several parts of the State, officials said on Tuesday. Officials of Assam State Disaster Management Authority confimed the one person had died.

Several districts of Assam were put on high alert in the wake of forecast for heavy to extremely heavy rainfall under the impact of Cyclone Remal, which made landfall in neighbouring West Bengal and Bangladesh. The Haflong-Silchar link road was cut off as a large portion of the road has been washed away due to rising river waters following heavy rains in Dima Hasao district.

According to officials from Assam State Disaster Management Authority, 11 districts, including Kamrup, Nagaon, Sonitpur, and Morigaon, have been significantly affected by the cyclone. In Morigaon alone, one person died and four others were injured due to the heavy rains, while in the Dhekiajuli area of Sonitpur district, a falling tree branch injured 12 students from Usha English School when it struck their school bus.

All injured students were promptly rescued, taken to the hospital for treatment and are under medical supervision. Numerous reports of fallen trees have emerged from districts like Kamrup and Nagaon, particularly in areas such as Palashbari, Chaygaon, and Boko Revenue Circle.

According to the district administration, the water level of many rivers has increased due to incessant rainfall and several landslide incidents have also been reported. Speaking to ANI, Simanta Kumar Das, Deputy Commissioner of Dima Hasao District, conveyed that the district administration has closed the Haflong-Silchar connecting road until June 1.

"Several landslide incidents have also been reported from various parts of the district. The rescue teams are in place. One part of the Haflong-Silchar road has been breached. We are monitoring the situation and have issued an alert message. As of now, there is no report of any casualties in the district," Simanta Kumar Das said. In addition, numerous trees and electric poles have been uprooted, causing road blockages in many areas of the state.

Amid the ongoing storms and relentless rain, teams from the State Disaster Response Force, along with police and forest department officials, are continuously working to improve the situation. Cyclonic storm Remal made its landfall in Bangladesh's coastal area on Sunday night.

The cyclone 'Remal' has moved nearly northward with a speed of 15 kmph over Coastal Bangladesh and adjoining Coastal West Bengal. According to the Kolkata Police, many areas of the city have been hard-hit by the severe cyclonic storm. The severe cyclonic storm 'Remal' has weakened since making landfall last night and is expected to downgrade into a deep depression by the evening, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) announced on Monday. (ANI)

