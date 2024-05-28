"Shipra Parikrama program to be held on June 15-16 in Ujjain": MP CM Mohan Yadav

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday held a meeting with officials at Mantralaya in Bhopal and said that the Shipra Parikrama program would be held in Ujjain on June 15-16 and instructed them that the program should be concluded with traditional gaiety. During the meeting, he also received information regarding the preparation of the program.

The CM said, "Shipra Parikrama programs will be held in Ujjain on June 15 and 16. The yatra will start from Ramghat and will pass through holy places like Dutt Khada, Triveni, Garh Kalika and Gomti Kund. The people will offer Chunari to the holy Shipra river on the occasion. A large number of common people participate in this program, therefore, it should be ensured that this program is completed with traditional gaiety." Besides, CM Yadav took information about the cultural event to be held in Ramghat, Dutt Akhara area on the evening of June 16. The program will be organised by Maharaja Vikramaditya Shodh Peeth. A special booklet about the importance of Shipra river and its cultural splendour will also be launched on the occasion.

Along with the organisation of the Shipra Parikrama program, the chief minister directed to conduct cultural programs, exhibitions and water sports activities on the banks of other major rivers in the state like Narmada, Chambal, Tapti, Sone, Sindh and Wainganga rivers. CM Yadav also said that the cleanliness of temple premises situated on the banks of rivers should be ensured.

"Shipra Parikrama has been organised for the last twenty years in which the intelligentsia of society, common people, scholars of history and archaeology also participate. It is also a festival symbolising social harmony. Bhajans and other cultural programs are its speciality. By expanding this rich tradition in the entire state with the participation of citizens, the idea of organising events on the ghats of other rivers also should be realised," the CM concluded. (ANI)

