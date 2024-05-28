Three NSUI workers arrested for 'blackening' Veer Savarkar flyover signboard in Bengaluru

Three members of the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly blackening the signboard of a flyover named after Hindutva ideologue Veer Savarkar at Yelahanka in Bengaluru, police said. According to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), North East Division, Bengaluru, "The accused allegedly blackened Sarvarkar's name on the board and put up a banner bearing the name 'Bhagat Singh flyover' and also raised slogans, holding up Bhagat Singh's pictures."

Following the incident, Yelahanka BJP MLA SR Vishwanath visited the spot with BJP supporters and demanded to arrest those who painted black. He also said that if police didn't arrest the accused, they would stage a huge protest at Yelahanka on Wednesday.

The incident sparked reactions from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which accused the Congress party in Karnataka of exhibiting a "tool kit agenda" as part of their policy for dividing and ruling the Kannadigas. Taking to its social media handle, the official account of BJP Karnataka posted on X, "After @INCKarnataka came to power in the state, it created a fire between castes and religions and divided it into South India and North India!"

"But now, Congress small goons are using freedom fighters Veer Savarkar and Bhagat Singh and are displaying a tool kit agenda as part of their policy to divide and rule Kannadigas, who are integral Indians," the post read. "Time has come for us Kannadigas, who are part of the Indian identity, to come together and take heat for the @siddaramaiah government, which is creating a new controversy by tearing down the nameplate of the Veera Sarvakar Bridge in Yalahanka. Come, let's fight together against the traitorous Congress government!" the post stated.

The Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, R Ashoka, also took to the microblogging site and condemned the incident. "While Veer Savarkar's photo adorned @RahulGandhi's Bharat Jodi Yatra in Karnataka, @INCKarnataka and its affiliates continue to denigrate Veer Savarkar by defacing the signboard of the Veer Savarkar Flyover in Bengaluru," the post read.

"Congress has long abandoned the values of Mahatma Gandhi and Babasaheb Ambedkar, who had admired Veer Savarkar, but what about Indira Gandhi, one of their own, who too hailed Veer Savarkar as a great revolutionary? Has CM @siddaramaiah and DCM @DKShivakumar given up on Indira Gandhi too just because it doesn't suit their narrow and bigoted vote bank politics?" added the post. The Karnataka police has registered a case against the accused on the matter.

Further details on the matter are awaited. (ANI)

