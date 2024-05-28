Tripura records highest rainfall due to cyclone "Remal": IMD

Cyclone Remal, which made landfall near West Bengal and Bangladesh coast around 11:30 pm on May 26 has caused the highest amount of rainfall in the last 2 years in Tripura, as per the IMD. "The landfall time of the cyclone was around 11:30 PM on 26th May in nearby areas of West Bengal & Bangladesh coast. After that, the movement was towards the north and northeast. On May 27th in between afternoon-night, it crossed Tripura. After that, it moved towards the northeast and its present existence is 140km away from Agartala in Assam and is in the depression stage," IMD Agartala Director Dr Partha Roy told ANI.

All districts in Tripura experienced heavy to extreme rainfall: West Tripura (220mm), Sipahijala (187mm), Khowai (199mm), Gomati (198mm), North Tripura (242mm), Unokoti (252mm), and Dhalai (248mm). The cyclone, now in a depression, is located about 140km from Agartala in South Assam. "The maximum rainfall recorded for West Tripura District is 220mm, for Sipahijala district it is 187mm, for Khowai District the rainfall is around 199mm, Gomati district 198mm, North Tripura district is 242mm, the highest rainfall in the Unokoti District that is 252mm and in Dhalai District it is 248mm. All data concluded that all the districts of Tripura had received heavy to extreme levels of Waterfall. According to the records of IMD, for the last 2 years, many cyclones have occurred among which this Remal cyclone caused the highest amount of rainfall," IMD Agartala Director said.

Now the position of the cyclone is in South Assam around 140km away from Agartala. "In Dhalai District the wind speed was 86 kmph which was last night (May 27) around 11 to 12 night. At that time the centre of the cyclone was around 60 km away from Agartala," IMD Agartala Director said.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an Orange Alert on Tuesday and stated that thunderstorms with lightning are very likely to occur at many places in the districts of Tripura. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)