Illegal mining case: ED raids 13 places in Punjab's Ropar

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday carried out searches at 13 locations in the Ropar district of Punjab in the illegal mining case, officials said. The raids are still underway by ED's Jalandhar based teams, said the agency officials privy to the development.

Officials revealed that illegal mining activities were occurring on land previously seized by the ED in connection with the infamous Bhola drug case. The case is currently at a crucial stage of trial before the Special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court. The investigation has identified several individuals and entities involved in the illegal mining operations, including Nasibchand, a known mining mafia figure, and Shree Ram Stone Crushers.

So far, the ED has recovered a total of Rs 3 crore during the searches, officials reported. (ANI)

