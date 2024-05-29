Bihar schools closed till June 8 due to heatwave conditions

In response to the intense heatwave situation persistent across several parts of the country, the Bihar government has issued an order to shut down all the schools in the state. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar directed State Chief Secretary Brajesh Mehrotra to shut down the schools as required given the severe heatwave. The CM has also directed to conduct a meeting of the crisis management group and decide on other necessary steps, stated Bihar CMO.

All private and government schools and coaching centres in Bihar are to remain closed from May 30 to June 8 given the severe heatwave in the state. Meanwhile, after receiving information about school children falling ill due to severe heat in the state, Bihar Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar spoke to the Chief Secretary of the State over the phone and directed to close all the schools in Bihar for the next few days and to provide better health facilities to the children by all the District Officers.

Earlier in the day, at least 50 students fainted on Wednesday morning at Mankaul Middle School in the Ariari block of Sheikhpura district of Bihar, due to extreme heatwave conditions, as the temperature is soaring between 40 and 45 degrees Celsius in the district. Initially, six students lost consciousness, but subsequently, many more students started collapsing. The incident began after the students attended an assembly for prayers and then proceeded to class. The whole matter created chaos in the school and the village.

The unconscious students were provided with water and electrolytes and were immediately rushed to the district's Sadar hospital on bikes, tempos and e-rickshaws after the ambulance didn't arrive. School Headmaster Suresh Prasad promptly informed the public health department about the incident and requested an ambulance. However, the delayed arrival of the ambulance outraged the villagers, who then blocked the road and protested against the administration. (ANI)

