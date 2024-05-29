Prajwal Revanna files anticipatory bail plea in obscene video case

Suspended JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna filed an application for anticipatory bail in connection with the alleged obscene video case on Wednesday. The bail plea has been filed at the Bengaluru sessions court. Earlier, Prajwal Revanna, in a self-made video released on Monday, said that he will appear before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on May 31 for questioning.

Revanna said that his trip was pre-planned as there was no case against him when the voting was held in Karnataka on April 26 for the general elections. He also alleged political conspiracy against him as he was "growing in politics." Revanna's location is still unknown and is supposedly in Germany, according to officials. The SIT, earlier in the day, arrested two prime accused in connection with the case, said police. The arrested have been identified as Naveen Gowda and Chetan.

According to police sources, the accused were arrested when they appeared before the High Court seeking anticipatory bail. Arrested Chetan Gowda and Naveen Gowda allegedly distributed pen drives containing videos of Prajwal Revanna sexually assaulting women. Meanwhile, the Karnataka High Court on Wednesday reserved the order on the anticipatory bail plea filed by Prajwal Revanna's mother Bhavani Revanna for May 31 in the kidnapping case in which her husband was earlier arrested. Bhavani moved the court seeking relief from arrest by SIT.

SIT has filed a case against five including her husband and father of Prajwal Revanna, HD Revanna. HD Revanna was arrested earlier in connection with a kidnapping case on April 29. He was granted conditional bail by a special court for people's representatives. The case, registered on April 28 at the Holenarasipura town police station, involves allegations of sexual assault by Revanna and his son, Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, on a woman who worked in their household. (ANI)

