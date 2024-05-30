"Chronic capitalists taking over institutions in India", says Congress leader Surendra Rajput

Reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remark against TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee of trying to "throttle the judiciary," Congress leader Surendra Rajput on Wednesday questioned why the Prime Minister remains silent and inactive if such actions are occurring. Rajput suggested that instead of making such statements at public rallies, PM Modi should concentrate on his duties.

Coming out in defence of TMC Chief Mamata Banerjee, Congress leader Surendra Rajput said, "If someone is throttling the judiciary, why has the Prime Minister tied his hands and not saying anything? Why is he showing powerlessness in his speeches? Why is he being a coward in Public rallies? Has he forgotten that he is the Prime Minister? Apart from all these talks he should focus on the work, because when he makes such statements in public rallies, people are convinced that he is doing Jumlabaazi and saying all false things". Taking a jibe at PM Modi, over his "sent by God" remark, Rajput said, "In the last ten years, the way in which, in almost every institution of India , chronic capitalists are taking over, be it roads, infrastructure, or roads. So has the Prime Minister sent by God only to help Adani, not the 140 crore Indians?"

Earlier, while addressing a rally in West Bengal's Barasat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the Trinamool Congress-led government in West Bengal cheated the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in the state and snatched away their rights to appease the Muslim communities. The remarks of the Prime Minister were in reference to the Calcutta High Court cancelling all OBC certificates issued in West Bengal after 2010. The court has directed the West Bengal Backward Classes Commission to prepare a new list of OBCs in accordance with the 1993 Act.

Expressing his surprise over West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee opposing the Calcutta High Court order scrapping OBC certificates issued after 2010, the Prime Minister said that how can she question the intentions of the judges? "Will you let your goons go after the judges now ? The whole country is watching how TMC is trying to throttle judiciary," PM Modi said.

Six phases of the Lok Sabha elections are over and the final phase will be held on June 1 in 57 constituencies in eight states and union territories. The polling for 42 seats of West Bengal is being held across all seven phases. The results of the elections will be declared on June 4. (ANI)

