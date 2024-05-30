Left Menu

China Strengthens Diplomatic and Economic Ties With Arab States Amid Gaza Crisis

China aims to work with Arab nations to resolve regional conflicts, emphasizing fairness, justice, and long-term peace. President Xi Jinping highlighted the Gaza crisis and advocated for a two-state solution. China will provide humanitarian assistance and strengthen economic cooperation with Arab nations, especially in the energy sector.

Xi Jinping

China wants to work with Arab nations to resolve hot spot issues in ways conducive to upholding fairness, justice and achieving long-term peace and stability, President Xi Jinping said in a speech on Thursday that also highlighted the Gaza crisis.

China is seeking to strengthen its relations with Arab states as a model for maintaining world peace and stability, Xi was quoted as saying by state media at the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum in Beijing. In remarks about the war in Gaza, the Chinese leader said war cannot continue indefinitely, justice cannot be permanently absent and a "two-state solution" should be firmly upheld.

"In the face of a turbulent world, mutual respect is the way to live in harmony, and fairness and justice are the foundation of lasting security," Xi was quoted as saying by Xinhua news. He was addressing the heads of state of Bahrain, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Tunisia as well as foreign ministers from other Arab League nations.

Beijing has repeatedly called for a two-state solution to the Palestinian-Israeli crisis as well as an immediate ceasefire and Palestinian membership in the United Nations - positions which align closely with those of Arab nations. China is increasingly flexing its diplomatic influence in the region, recently hosting the first talks on Chinese soil between the long-feuding Palestinian factions Hamas and Fatah in April. Last year, China also brokered a landmark reconciliation deal between Iran and Saudi Arabia after years of hostilities between the two arch-rivals.

The Gaza crisis has threatened to push the region into a wider conflict, especially after recent tit-for-tat attacks by Israel and Iran. China will continue to support alleviating the humanitarian crisis, and post-war rebuilding in Gaza, Xi said, pledging to provide another 500 million yuan ($69 million) in emergency humanitarian assistance.

China will also donate $3 million to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East to support its emergency assistance to the Gaza region, Xi said. He said China would further cooperate with Arab states on several fronts including in the oil and gas fields, as well as larger-scale investments.

Xi committed support for Chinese energy companies and financial institutions to participate in renewable energy projects with a total installed capacity of more than 3 million kilowatts in Arab countries. China is a massive buyer of Gulf energy and in 2023 bilateral trade between China and the Gulf stood at $286.9 billion, according to Chinese customs data, with Saudi Arabia accounting for nearly 40% of that trade.

Xi said China will host the second China-Arab States Summit in 2026. (1 = 7.2494 Chinese yuan)

