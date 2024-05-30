3 labourers die, 2 injured while cleaning septic tank in Rajasthan's Bharatpur

Three persons lost their lives while cleaning a septic tank in the village of Nagla Mai on Thursday morning in the Lakhanpur police station area of Bharatpur district of Rajasthan. Two others who attempted to rescue them fell unconscious and are currently receiving treatment at the district hospital.

"At around 6 AM, the workers began cleaning the septic tank using a bucket, but debris removal proved difficult. Consequently, they decided to lower a person into the tank using a ladder. Unfortunately, as the worker attempted to exit the tank, he slipped and fell back in. Two more workers descended into the tank to rescue him but were also overcome by toxic gases and lost consciousness. In a bid to save their colleagues, two additional individuals entered the tank, only to meet the same fate," according to eywitnesses Shyam and Dinesh. Despite efforts, Akash (25), Karan (25), and Tikam Chand, also known as Bholu, were declared dead at the hospital. Inder Singh and Naresh are currently undergoing treatment at RBM Hospital.

Emergency services, including the police, arrived promptly at the scene. The bodies of the deceased have been placed in the mortuary at RBM Hospital Bharatpur. Lakhanpur Police Station ASI Shrilal stated that the police arrived at the scene immediately following the incident. The bodies of the deceased have been sent to RBM Hospital's mortuary, where a medical board is conducting post-mortem examinations.

"In the village of Nagla Mai, two people entered a septic tank for cleaning. Naresh and Bholu Pandit went in to rescue them, followed by Inder who also attempted to save them," ASI said. All five individuals were taken to RBM Hospital. According to ASI Shri Lal of Lakhanpur Police Station, Bholu, Akash, and Karan died at the hospital and their post mortem is being conducted, while the remaining two sustained injuries. (ANI)

