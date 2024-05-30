"Fire started due to split AC blast": Fire Officer on Noida Sector 100 Lotus Boulevard Society fire

Detailing about the fire that occurred in the Lotus Boulevard Society in Noida Sector 100, Chief Fire Officer Pradeep Kumar said that the fire occurred due to a split AC blast in a flat of the building. "At around 10 AM we got a call about a fire that has broken out in the Boulevard Society in Sector 100. We sent five fire tenders to the spot. Because of firefighting systems present here, the fire was extinguished before we could arrive," Noida Chief Fire Officer Pradeep Kumar stated

"The fire started due to a split AC blast. The good thing is that the fire was contained to just one room. No injuries or casualties have been reported in the incident," he added. A fire broke out at a flat in Tower 28 of the Lotus Boulevard Society in Noida's Sector 100 on Thursday morning.

The soaring temperatures have caused a significant increase in fire incidents, with the Delhi Fire Services receiving over 200 calls daily. "We are receiving more than 200 fire-related calls per day, this is the highest in the last 10 years... All equipment and manpower are stretched, it's a tough time for the Delhi Fire Department. 12 people including children have so far died in May in Delhi... We are mainly receiving calls from industrial areas related to industry and godowns, and in these areas, it takes more time... If the temperature rises by just 1 degree more, I think the calls will cross 250 per day. We have adopted new technologies. Many of the equipment like drones... are there that the fire department has bought for the first time," Delhi Fire Department Director Atul Garg told ANI.

Additionally, Delhi's peak power demand reached 8302 MW at 3:36 pm on Wednesday. It is the highest-ever recorded power demand in the history of the national capital. This new peak surpassed the previous record of 8000 MW set just days earlier on May 22. (ANI)

