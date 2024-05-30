Kharge accuses BJP, PM Modi of "divisive" LS campaign, says INDIA alliance will form government

Accusing the BJP of making efforts to mislead the people on religious and divisive issues in the Lok Sabha election campaign, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said on Thursday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his speeches over the past 15 days "did not speak a word" on unemployment and price rise even as he mentioned "Modi" 758 times, Congress 232 times and referred to INDIA alliance 573 times. Addressing a press conference here, Kharge expressed confidence of the INDIA bloc forming the government after the Lok Sabha polls and said they will take everyone along.

He accused the Election Commission of not acting on "divisive" speeches by PM Modi "In his election speeches, PM Modi spoke Mandir-Masjid 421 times and spoke divisive words. He spoke words like Muslim, minority 224 times but Election Commission did act against him" Kharge said.

The campaigning for the seventh and last phase of Lok Sabha polls ended on May 30. Kharge said the election for the 18th Lok Sabha will be remembered for a long time because in this election, every citizen of the country has come together to save democracy and the Constitution, forgetting caste, creed, religion, region, gender, language.

"The PM and leaders of the BJP made countless efforts to mislead the people on religious and divisive issues. Despite this, the people chose issues and we asked for votes on issues," he said. "We are confident that on June 4, 2024, the people of this country will give a mandate to a new alternative government. INDIA alliance will form a government with full majority and all of us together will give this country an inclusive nationalistic developmental government and we will move forward taking everyone along," he added.

The Congress chief said Mahatma Gandhi had faith on non-violence and never hated anyone. "But PM's Modi's words reflect hatred," he alleged. Kharge said Congress always works by keeping in mind the problems of people. "When Manmohan Singhji was the Prime Minister and Sonia Gandhi was (UPA) chairperson, we brought schemes that helped the poor," he said.

The Congress chief accused PM Modi of misusing probe agencies against his opponents and not paying attention to issues such as unemployment, price rise and economic inequality "We fought on these issues and got full support of the people. I congratulate all my colleagues who are standing fearlessly for the protection of democracy," he said.

Kharge also cited Dr BR Ambedkar as saying that 'bhakti' can be a path to salvation in religion "but 'bhakti' or hero-worship in politics is a definite road to disaster which ends in dictatorship." A total of 57 seats will go to the polls in the seventh and final phase of Lok Sabha polls on Saturday. Votes will be counted on June 4. (ANI)

