EU Directive Eases CAP Payment Rules for Farmers Amid Extreme Weather
The European Commission has adopted a directive ensuring that farmers won't lose their Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) payments due to exceptional weather like floods or droughts. This measure will simplify procedures and address issues that incited recent Europe-wide protests, eliminating the need for individual requests or evidence.
The European Commission on Thursday adopted a directive that clarifies farmers will not necessarily lose their Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) payments when exceptional weather circumstances prevent them from fulfilling CAP requirements. "Farmers located in the impacted area will not need to fill in individual requests or provide evidence for the fulfilment of the conditions of force majeure", it said in a statement, adding that exceptional weather included severe floods and droughts.
The move aims to cut red tape for farmers, addressing one of the issues that sparked Europe-wide protests earlier this year.
