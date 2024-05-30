Left Menu

RPSG Capital Ventures Secures Rs 550 Crore in Major Funding Round

RPSG Capital Ventures, backed by RP Sanjiv Goenka Group, announced the completion of its second fund at Rs 550 crore, fueled by strong investor interest. The fund, investing in Series A rounds of consumer-focused businesses, includes leading family offices and industry veterans. The firm boasts a 90% portfolio success rate.

RPSG Capital Ventures, which is backed by RP Sanjiv Goenka Group, on Thursday announced the closure of its second fund at Rs 550 crore.

The company had to exercise the green shoe option to accommodate the higher investor interest which stood at over 150 per cent of the target fund size, a statement said.

"The investor base for this fund is largely domestic including leading family offices, high net worth individuals and industry veterans from the consumer sector," it said.

Along with other repeat investors from its previous funds, RPSG group itself has doubled their initial investment as the anchor investor.

RPSG Capital Ventures has invested in 16 companies till date, with over 90 per cent success rate in the portfolio that includes brands such as The Souled Store, Supertails, Perfora, mCaffeine, Vedix, SkinKraft, Plix, and True Elements amongst others.

Managing Partner Abhishek Goenka said: ''With this new Fund, we'll continue to invest in new-age consumer businesses that have solid unit economics, differentiated positioning, and strong teams.'' The Fund typically invests in Series A rounds with first cheques of Rs 10-40 crore in the digitally native consumer ecosystem across F&B, beauty, health & wellness, entertainment, lifestyle goods and consumer enabler categories.

