Left Menu

India Achieves Record 250 GW Peak Power Demand

India's peak power demand reached an all-time high of 250 GW on May 30, 2024. This milestone reflects the increased use of cooling appliances and industrial power during hot weather. The country's thermal and renewable energy sources played a crucial role in meeting this demand.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2024 21:26 IST | Created: 30-05-2024 21:26 IST
India Achieves Record 250 GW Peak Power Demand
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

India's peak power demand touched an all-time high of 250 GW on Thursday, according to the power ministry.

In a significant achievement for India's power sector, the country met a record maximum power demand of 250 GW on May 30, 2024, the ministry said in a statement.

Peak power demand was at a record high of 246GW on Wednesday due to excessive use of cooling appliances like air conditioners and coolers.

Moreover, it said that all India non-solar demand met also touched an all-time high of 234.3 GW on 29th May, reflecting the combined impact of weather-related loads and growing industrial and residential power consumption.

On 30th May, the Northern region also achieved a record demand met, reaching an all-time high of 86.7 GW, while the Western region also touched its maximum demand met of 74.8 GW.

Additionally, all-India thermal generation hit an all-time high, achieving a peak of 176 GW (ex-bus), especially during non-solar hours. A key contributor to this has been the strategic implementation of Section-11, which facilitated the maximization of generation from imported coal-based plants as well as gas based plants. This surge further underscores the significant capacity and operational efficiency of India's thermal power plants, which continue to be the backbone of the nation's energy mix.

Support from renewable energy sources especially solar during solar hours and wind during non solar hours is also very significant in meeting the demand.

These achievements are a testament to the coordinated efforts of various stakeholders in the power sector, including government agencies, power generation companies, and grid operators.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Healthcare Headlines: Abortion Ban, Vaccine Funding, Depression Drug Breakthrough

Healthcare Headlines: Abortion Ban, Vaccine Funding, Depression Drug Breakth...

 Global
2
Turmoil in the Skies: Singapore Airlines' New Protocol Sparks Controversy

Turmoil in the Skies: Singapore Airlines' New Protocol Sparks Controversy

 Singapore
3
Chinese EV Giants Electrify Europe: A New Front in the Auto Wars

Chinese EV Giants Electrify Europe: A New Front in the Auto Wars

 Global
4
Philippines Faces Cybersecurity Talent Crisis Amid Rising Hacking Incidents

Philippines Faces Cybersecurity Talent Crisis Amid Rising Hacking Incidents

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Kenya's Job Market: Pathways to Inclusive Growth and Opportunities

The Great Reversal: How Global Crises Are Setting Back Developing Nations

WHO's Vision 2025-2028: A Bold Blueprint for Global Health Transformation

Safeguarding Africa's Digital Future: The Urgent Need for Robust Data Regulation and Cybersecurity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024