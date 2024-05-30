Pune incident wouldn't have occurred if minor accused was NCC cadet: Maharashtra Governor

Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais said on Thursday that if the juvenile accused in the Pune rash driving case had been a National Cadet Corps cadet, such an incident would not have occurred. Two persons had died in the incident. Governor Bais was speaking at a felicitation ceremony of NCC cadets in Mumbai on Thursday.

"Personally speaking, I would like NCC to be made compulsory in all schools and colleges across the country. In the Pune accident, had the child (minor accused) been an NCC cadet this accident would not have occurred. A sense of discipline and patriotism that gets instilled in children, the sense of dedicating oneself to the country is foremost for all of us," he said at the event. He also pointed out that the culture of joint family is important in Indian society and affirmed that good values should be inculcated in children through NCC.

"The family that doesn't have culture, can't survive for long. Our country is known for the culture of joint family But, the joint families are reducing and that's why such incidents are rising. In joint families, every member is concerned about the safety of children," Bais said. "If the child is disciplined, he will be honest and follow the right path and won't indulge in anything wrong. Therefore, if we inculcate good values in the student throughout school and college, using NCC our country can go miles ahead," he added.

The minor ploughed his swanky luxury car into the two IT professionals, who were travelling on a bike, killing them on the spot on the night of May 19. The accused has been detained at an observation home on the order of the Juvenile Justice Board. He was earlier granted bail in the case but later sent to the observation home for 14 days till June 5.

The Pune Police commissioner earlier said that efforts were on to try the minor accused as an adult. Earlier, the police had confirmed that the doctors at Sasson Hospital had replaced the blood sample of the juvenile accused in the luxury car crash with another one and threw the real sample in the hospital's dustbin.

The father and grandfather of the minor accused have been booked in the case. The FIR has been registered under IPC Sections of 342,365, 368, 506 and 34 on the complaint of the family driver, Gangadhar, Pune Police CP said.

Gangadhar had lodged a complaint alleging that he was being threatened by accused's family to take responsibility for the crime instead of his minor. (ANI)

