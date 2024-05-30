Left Menu

Kerala HC grants interim bail to director Omar Lulu in rape case

The Kerala High Court on Thursday granted interim bail to director Omar Lulu in the case of the alleged rape of a young actress.

ANI | Updated: 30-05-2024 23:16 IST | Created: 30-05-2024 23:16 IST
Kerala HC grants interim bail to director Omar Lulu in rape case
Director Omar Lulu. (Photo/Instagram).
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala High Court on Thursday granted interim bail to director Omar Lulu in the case of the alleged rape of a young actress. A bench headed by Justice A Badharudeen while considering the anticiaptory bail plea filed by the director and listed his plea for a detailed hearing to June 6.

The High Court directed that Omar Lulu be released on a bail of Rs 50,000 if he is arrested. In his plea, Omar Lulu argued that the sexual relationship with the actress was consensual.

Omar Lulu moved the Kerala HC to secure relief of arrest in a case registered by the Nedumbassery police on the complaint of a young actress. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

