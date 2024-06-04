Coal Sector’s Green Leap: Celebrating 30 Years of Land Restoration and Sustainability

In a significant stride towards environmental stewardship, Coal and Lignite Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) have been at the forefront of increasing coal production while simultaneously championing ecological conservation. A key initiative has been the reclamation of mined-out areas, aligning with the global movement of land restoration, particularly as the world commemorates the 30th anniversary of the UN Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD).

The theme for World Environment Day 2024, “Our Land. Our Future. We are #GenerationRestoration,” resonates with the Coal Ministry’s latest report, “Greening Initiative in Coal & Lignite PSUs.” This document showcases the transformative afforestation and ecological restoration projects undertaken by the PSUs, which have turned barren terrains into lush green belts. These efforts are pivotal in fighting desertification, bolstering drought resilience, and fostering carbon sequestration and biodiversity.

Shri Amrit Lal Meena, Secretary of the Ministry of Coal, lauded the collaborative efforts of CMPDI and the ministry’s Sustainability & Just Transition Division in assembling the report. He expressed hope that the report’s innovative greening techniques, such as seed ball plantation and Miyawaki plantation, would inspire similar practices across the coal sector.

The report is a testament to the unwavering commitment of Coal/Lignite PSUs to minimize the environmental footprint of coal mining. It details the greening initiatives in both operational and decommissioned coal mines and outlines a vision for a greener, more sustainable future. Verified through Remote Sensing Studies and on-site surveys, the report serves as a benchmark for future research in this domain.

Highlighting the scientific reclamation of approximately 50,000 hectares in coal regions, the report underscores the creation of a significant carbon sink, estimated to sequester around 2.5 million tonnes of CO2 annually. This aligns with India’s Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) goals, aiming for a carbon sink of 2.5 to 3.0 billion tonnes by 2030.

The full report, detailing the coal sector’s journey towards enhancing India’s green cover and contributing to global land restoration goals, is accessible on the Ministry of Coal’s website.