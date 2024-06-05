Left Menu

Rusal Eyes Bauxite Ventures in Sierra Leone to Strengthen Global Footprint

Russian aluminium giant Rusal is in discussions with Sierra Leone's government to explore a bauxite mining concession. The talks aim to bolster Russian-African business relations, focusing on the mining industry. Rusal is seeking new resources due to supply chain challenges, including recent investments in a Chinese alumina refinery.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 05-06-2024 18:37 IST | Created: 05-06-2024 18:37 IST
Rusal Eyes Bauxite Ventures in Sierra Leone to Strengthen Global Footprint
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russian aluminium giant Rusal is in negotiations with the government of Sierra Leone on a bauxite mining concession, the RIA state news agency reported on Wednesday, citing the west African country's mining minister. "We had several meetings during which they (Rusal) showed a lot of interest in opening a bauxite mining concession in Sierra Leone," Julius Mattai, minister of mines and mineral resources, was quoted as saying on the sidelines of the St Petersburg International Economic Forum.

Negotiations were still underway, RIA cited Mattai as saying. "We are here to resume cooperation, to confirm that we are strengthening Russian-African relations in the field of business, especially in the mining industry," he added. Rusal, the world's largest aluminium producer outside China, already has operations in neighbouring Guinea.

Bauxite is converted into alumina, a raw material to make aluminium used by companies in construction and packaging. "Sierra Leone has significant reserves of bauxite... and is actively seeking partners in the international market," Rusal said in a statement to Reuters.

"Rusal is considering various opportunities to strengthen its raw material base and resource endowment," it added. Australia's alumina export ban and a suspension of operations at a refinery in Ukraine have prompted Rusal to seek more alumina in China and other countries to ensure adequate supply to its Siberian aluminium smelters in 2022.

In 2023 it bought a 30% stake in a Chinese alumina refinery to support the feed coming from its alumina assets in Russia, Ireland, Jamaica and Guinea.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Breaking Health News: Innovations, Controversies, and Legal Battles

Breaking Health News: Innovations, Controversies, and Legal Battles

 Global
2
Duolingo Removes LGBT Content in Russia Amid Crackdown

Duolingo Removes LGBT Content in Russia Amid Crackdown

 Global
3
Tragedy in Gaza: The Loss of Dr. Sireen Al-Attar and Its Impact on Healthcare

Tragedy in Gaza: The Loss of Dr. Sireen Al-Attar and Its Impact on Healthcar...

 Global
4
New Zealand's Tawhaki: Launchpad for the Future of Aerospace

New Zealand's Tawhaki: Launchpad for the Future of Aerospace

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rise of Digital Human Doctors: The Role of AGI and ChatGPT in Revolutionizing Healthcare Sector

China’s Green Future: How Digital Advancements Drive Renewable Energy Development in China

Building a Sustainable Future: Enhancing Water Resource Efficiency in Mining Sector of Jharkhand

Battling Climate and Debt: Island Nations Fight for Survival

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024