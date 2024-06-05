Tragedy in Uttarakhand: Nine Trekkers from Karnataka Lose Lives Amidst Blizzard

Nine trekkers from Karnataka tragically lost their lives in Uttarakhand due to extreme weather conditions, officials stated on Wednesday. The trekkers were part of a 22-member team that set out for a 35-km trek from Uttarkashi organized by the Himalayan View Trekking Agency.

The distressing news prompted Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to quickly instruct officials to carry out necessary rescue operations and repatriate the bodies of the deceased. According to Rashmi Mahesh, Principal Secretary in the Revenue Department, rescue efforts are still underway at Sahasratal, monitored by the Garhwal District Magistrate.

Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda has left for Dehradun to oversee and coordinate rescue operations. Emergency measures included the deployment of local helicopters and an Indian Air Force chopper, contributing to the partial rescue of the team. The Chief Minister emphasized that all efforts are being made to secure the safety and return of the remaining trekkers, while seeking confirmation of any further fatalities.

