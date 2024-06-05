Left Menu

Tragedy in Uttarakhand: Nine Trekkers from Karnataka Lose Lives Amidst Blizzard

Nine trekkers from Karnataka lost their lives due to extreme weather conditions in Uttarakhand. The group was part of a 22-member team. Rescue operations are ongoing, with efforts coordinated by Karnataka officials to return the bodies and save the remaining trekkers.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 05-06-2024 21:41 IST | Created: 05-06-2024 21:41 IST
Tragedy in Uttarakhand: Nine Trekkers from Karnataka Lose Lives Amidst Blizzard
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Nine trekkers from Karnataka tragically lost their lives in Uttarakhand due to extreme weather conditions, officials stated on Wednesday. The trekkers were part of a 22-member team that set out for a 35-km trek from Uttarkashi organized by the Himalayan View Trekking Agency.

The distressing news prompted Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to quickly instruct officials to carry out necessary rescue operations and repatriate the bodies of the deceased. According to Rashmi Mahesh, Principal Secretary in the Revenue Department, rescue efforts are still underway at Sahasratal, monitored by the Garhwal District Magistrate.

Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda has left for Dehradun to oversee and coordinate rescue operations. Emergency measures included the deployment of local helicopters and an Indian Air Force chopper, contributing to the partial rescue of the team. The Chief Minister emphasized that all efforts are being made to secure the safety and return of the remaining trekkers, while seeking confirmation of any further fatalities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Breaking Health News: Innovations, Controversies, and Legal Battles

Breaking Health News: Innovations, Controversies, and Legal Battles

 Global
2
Duolingo Removes LGBT Content in Russia Amid Crackdown

Duolingo Removes LGBT Content in Russia Amid Crackdown

 Global
3
Tragedy in Gaza: The Loss of Dr. Sireen Al-Attar and Its Impact on Healthcare

Tragedy in Gaza: The Loss of Dr. Sireen Al-Attar and Its Impact on Healthcar...

 Global
4
New Zealand's Tawhaki: Launchpad for the Future of Aerospace

New Zealand's Tawhaki: Launchpad for the Future of Aerospace

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rise of Digital Human Doctors: The Role of AGI and ChatGPT in Revolutionizing Healthcare Sector

China’s Green Future: How Digital Advancements Drive Renewable Energy Development in China

Building a Sustainable Future: Enhancing Water Resource Efficiency in Mining Sector of Jharkhand

Battling Climate and Debt: Island Nations Fight for Survival

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024