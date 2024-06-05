C-DOT Receives UN’s WSIS 2024 Champion Award for Disaster Resilience Project

The Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT), India's premier telecom R&D center, has been honored with the UN’s WSIS 2024 “Champion” Award for its project “Mobile-Enabled Disaster Resilience through Cell Broadcast Emergency Alerting.” Recognized under the categories of AI, C-7, and E-environment, this award celebrates the project's benefits to all aspects of life, particularly in the field of E-environment.

Global Recognition at WSIS+20 Forum 2024

The World Summit on the Information Society (WSIS)+20 Forum 2024, a high-level event organized by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) in Geneva, Switzerland, from May 27th to May 31st, 2024, acknowledged C-DOT’s project for its exceptional contribution to implementing WSIS outcomes. The award underscores C-DOT's dedication to leveraging technology for societal impact.

Innovative Disaster Management Technology

C-DOT’s mobile-enabled Cell Broadcast Emergency Alerting Platform provides a comprehensive solution for near real-time delivery of life-saving emergency information to mobile phones via cellular networks. This indigenous, cost-effective, and automated system facilitates geo-targeted multi-hazard alerting with multi-language support, significantly enhancing disaster risk management efficiency. The initiative aligns with global Early Warnings for All (EW4All) and ITU’s Common Alerting Protocol (CAP) ‘Call to Action,’ promoting Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and strengthening the country’s disaster resilience capacity.

Showcasing AI Solutions at AI for Good Global Summit

Concurrent with WSIS, the AI for Good Global Summit held from May 29th to May 31st, 2024, in Geneva, served as the UN's leading platform for promoting AI advancements in health, climate, gender, inclusive prosperity, and sustainable infrastructure. At this event, C-DOT showcased cutting-edge telecom solutions, including the ITU-CAP-based early warning alert system, Cell Broadcast Technology for Disaster Management, and ASTR (AI and Facial Recognition-powered Solution for Telecom SIM Subscriber Verification) aimed at detecting SIMs used in cyber fraud.

Spotlight on Indian AI Startups

Two AI startups, DeepVision Tech and Nayancom, selected by C-DOT, presented their innovative solutions at the summit. Nayancom’s AI-based vision processing platform enhances road safety and smart city monitoring through crowd-sourced visual data. DeepVisionTech’s Let’sTalkSign, an automatic Sign Language Interpreter, aids the Deaf, Speech, and Hearing Impaired community in accessing education in sign language.

Expert Insights on AI and Cyber Fraud Detection

Dr. Rajkumar Upadhyay, CEO of C-DOT, delivered a talk at the AI for Good event titled “AI to the Rescue: Revolutionizing Cyber Fraud Detection, Prevention, and Reporting.” He highlighted C-DOT’s AI-powered solution for detecting unauthorized mobile connections obtained using fake documents. This advanced AI/ML solution generates proactive intelligence to curb the proliferation of fake SIMs and combat cyber-crime syndicates. It also identifies points of sale (PoS) facilitating the acquisition of fraudulent mobile connections, enabling the sharing of unauthorized connection lists with multiple agencies for appropriate action.

The accolades and participation at the WSIS+20 Forum and AI for Good Global Summit reflect C-DOT’s commitment to pioneering technological solutions that advance global disaster resilience and cyber security efforts.